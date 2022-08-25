Wyndham Hotels & Resorts further expands in the UAE

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries, continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE with the opening of the 102-key Wyndham Residences The Palm. The opening marks Wyndham’s first collaboration with IFA Hotels & Resorts, a leading real estate developer specialised in mixed-use hotel and residential resort projects.

Located in the Palm Jumeirah, one of the most popular landmarks in the emirate, Wyndham Residences The Palm boasts a mix of deluxe apartments ranging from modern studios to three-bedroom suites, a private white sand beach and other high-end amenities. With a number of connecting lobbies conveniently located throughout, it can also accommodate groups requiring five-bedroom apartments. The new property is part of Balqis Residences, one of IFA Hotels and Resorts’ mixed-use developments and offers luxurious accommodation to both residents and travellers who can enjoy scenic views of the Arabian Gulf and the dazzling Marina.

Wyndham Residences The Palm is located within short distance to upscale restaurants and stylish nightclubs, and within easy reach of Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk, The Pointe and Nakheel Mall. Popular attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and the Dubai Frame are also a short drive away. It has also convenient access to both Dubai and Al Maktoum international airports.

The property is the latest addition to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the UAE, reaching 22 hotels, of which 14 are in Dubai alone.

Michel Augier, Regional Director Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotel & Resorts, said: “Wyndham Residences The Palm offers premium accommodation to both regional and international travellers who wish to explore the impressive Palm Jumeirah location. The opening of this hotel marks an important step in expanding our range of accommodation options in the UAE, as well as the wider region, while also supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s most-visited city by 2025.”

Wyndham Residences The Palm boasts a large variety of accommodation options, all offering fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities and connecting room options. The property’s leisure amenities include two restaurants, a beach club which will be opened later this year, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a wellness centre and a kids’club.

Wyndham Residences The Palm is the latest addition to Wyndham’s collection of branded residences under the Ramada Residences by Wyndham, Wyndham Residences and Wyndham Grand Residences offering, which provide midscale, upscale and upper-scale accommodations in leisure and urban locations across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa.

Wyndham hotels in Dubai and around the world participates in Wyndham Rewards, the loyalty programme offering over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.