Wyndham and Soliteight Unveil Plans to Bring Super 8 Brand to Spain and Portugal with 40 New Hotels

From left to right, Rui Alpalhão, Chief Executive at Soliteight; Jackie Brown, Senior Regional Director North & West Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; and Alejandro Scholtz, Development Director Iberia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 25 global brands and approximately 9,300 hotels, has signed an exclusive development agreement with Soliteight Hotel Projects SA to introduce its Super 8® by Wyndham brand to the Iberian market in Spain and Portugal. Under the agreement, Soliteight, a leading hotel development and investment firm and existing Wyndham franchisee, will develop and open 40 Super 8 hotels over the next ten years, filling a crucial gap in the region’s hospitality landscape.

Super 8, a globally recognised and leading economy brand known for its hospitality, trusted quality and great value, will cater to the increasing number of budget-conscious travelers in Spain and Portugal. The initiative comes as both countries experience record-breaking tourism growth, along with rising demand for reliable, high-quality economy accommodations. Wyndham currently operates 14 Super 8 hotels across EMEA, including locations in Germany, The UK, and Saudia Arabia.

The first hotel will open in Leiria, Portugal in Q4 2027 with additional locations to be developed in prime spots across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities including key travel hubs like airports, busy retail areas, and along popular transportation routes in smaller cities. Many of the hotels will be new construction using smart modular designed for efficiency and sustainability, staying true to the Super 8 brand’s renowned commitment to quality.

“Bringing Super 8 to Spain and Portugal is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible. Southern Europe has a growing demand for reliable, budget-friendly accommodations and our collaboration with Soliteight allows us to meet that need. By introducing a trusted brand in key destinations, we ensure travellers can enjoy great value without sacrificing quality. We’re looking forward to bringing Super 8’s signature blend of affordability, modern comfort and sustainability to these vibrant markets.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Addressing Market Needs

The launch of Super 8 by Wyndham in Spain and Portugal is driven by booming tourism, shifting travel trends, and a growing demand for quality, affordable accommodations. In 2024, Spain welcomed a record 94 million international visitors, while Portugal also saw significant tourism growth. Spain’s strong economic performance, with a 3.2% GDP increase that same year, is further fueling domestic and business travel, particularly in secondary cities and emerging markets. As travellers seek options beyond basic budget stays and increasingly expensive mid-range hotels, Super 8 by Wyndham is perfectly positioned to fill this gap, offering reliable, high-quality, and affordable lodging.

“Spain and Portugal continue to lag other European markets in branded economy hotels, with a 10% gap in budget brand penetration, despite a 142% surge in RevPAR since 2019. We are delighted to partner with Wyndham as the exclusive developer for Super 8 in Iberia, addressing the need for well-branded economy hotels that offer comfort, consistency, and value for both international and domestic travellers.”

- Rui Alpalhão, Chief Executive, Soliteight

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage – a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of nearly $350 million in innovative technology investments over the past six years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of approximately 114 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who make up more than a third of all check-ins globally.

