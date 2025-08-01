Wyndham and Ovolo Group Partner to Expand Upscale Offerings Across Asia Pacific

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Ovolo Group have announced a strategic partnership that, in the coming months, will see five Ovolo hotels across Australia and Hong Kong join the Wyndham hotel brand. Under the deal—which marries Ovolo’s boutique appeal with Wyndham’s global reach and best in class infrastructure—Ovolo Group will continue to own and manage the Ovolo brand while exclusively working with Wyndham to unlock additional development opportunities throughout Asia Pacific.

The collaboration between Wyndham and Ovolo, a pioneer of the lifestyle hotel movement in Asia Pacific, comes amid booming consumer demand for experiential travel—valued by McKinsey as a $1 trillion USD opportunity globally—driven largely by younger travelers, including Gen Z.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Wyndham, further expanding our upscale presence in the Asia Pacific region by combining Ovolo’s strengths in the lifestyle segment with our extensive global network. The future of travel isn’t about sameness—it’s about spaces with soul, brands with a point of view and experiences that don’t blur into the background.”

- Joon Aun OOI, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific



“Ovolo isn’t just a hotel brand, it’s a lifestyle, a creative force that fuses fashion, art, music and entertainment. Since 2010, we’ve built a bold, culture-led brand that disrupts the cookie-cutter hotel experience. Now through our partnership with Wyndham, we’re flipping the script to unlock bold new growth opportunities by franchising a lifestyle brand without diluting its DNA. Wyndham is a global leader in hotel franchising—with the scale, infrastructure, and expertise to help us grow with intention and impact. Just as importantly, Ovolo brings something different—an edge and energy that complements Wyndham’s presence in the upscale lifestyle market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

- Shivang Jhunjhnuwala, Chief of Staff, Ovolo Group



As part of the partnership, five existing Ovolo hotels, representing over 450 rooms, located in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, are expected to officially become part of Wyndham’s global portfolio later this fall. Each will be integrated into Wyndham’s world-class sales, marketing and distribution platforms, extending their reach while creating new commercial opportunities.

The five Ovolo hotels will also participate in the Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program, giving approximately 120 million enrolled members the opportunity to explore Ovolo’s vibrant, unconventional hospitality in new lifestyle destinations around the globe.

Every Ovolo hotel is a testament to the brand’s service ethos of FUN (fabulous, unconventional, never boring)—featuring bold design, immersive art and music, and memorable experiences like nightly Apéro hour. Among the locations slated to join the Wyndham portfolio:

Ovolo Central, a Wyndham Hotel

Ideally located in the heart of Hong Kong’s central district, near Lan Kwai Fong and SOHO, Ovolo Central is a 41-room boutique hotel that puts guests at the crossroads of the city’s legendary nightlife and dining scene. Rooms are spacious and design-forward, with an emphasis on modern amenities and natural light.

Ovolo Nishi, a Wyndham Hotel

Nestled in the central business district of Canberra, Australia’s capital, Ovolo Nishi is a both stylish and quirky. Conveniently located steps from great shops, cafes and restaurants, the hotel is known for its eye-catching art and visually stimulating spaces. That includes each of its 85 guestrooms, which feature thoughtful amenities mixed with unique design and hand-picked, vintage pieces.

Ovolo South Yarra, a Wyndham Hotel

Set in Melbourne’s fashionable South Yarra neighborhood, Ovolo South Yarra is an elevated take on pure seventies glamour. Step into one of the hotel’s 123-rooms and you’ll find contemporary conveniences paired with mid-century flair, including bold artwork, chrome finishes and vintage touches. Minutes from the city’s best bars, boutiques and late-night spots, it’s an ideal launchpad for anyone looking to unlock and discover all Melbourne has to offer.

Ovolo The Valley, a Wyndham Hotel

Situated in Brisbane’s lively Fortitude Valley, the 103-room Ovolo The Valley is a multi-award-winning space celebrating art, music and Valley culture. Retro modern rooms combine stylish décor with artistic touches while some of the city’s hottest music venues, bars, galleries and cafes sit just outside the hotel’s front door.

Ovolo Woolloomooloo, a Wyndham Hotel

Located on the historic Finger Wharf in Sydney, Ovolo Woolloomooloo is a 100-room waterfront hotel combining stunning views with laid-back wharf living—all just minutes from some of Sydney’s most iconic attractions. Rooms are big, bright, and come packed with modern essentials—making them a welcome retreat after a long day exploring the Emerald City.

Wyndham’s growth in Asia Pacific is powered by the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of nearly $350 million in innovative technology investments since 2018, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as the industry’s #1 rated hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today.

To learn more, including franchise development opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.