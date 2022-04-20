WTTC keynote speaker: Melati Wijsen

Melati Wijsen is a 20-year-old Indonesian/Dutch activist who co-founded Bye Bye Plastic Bags with her sister and has been leading the youth-driven movement since 2013.

They have successfully banned plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam on their home island of Bali as of 2019.

She also started One Island One Voice, which has cleaned up beaches all over Bali and Mountain Mamas, which encourages female entrepreneurship. Melati has spoken on world stages, including at TED and the UN, and has also been selected as FORBES top ten most inspiring women in the country. She has been named one of most influential teens in the world by TIME, and listed among CNN Heroes Young Wonders.

She was also twice honoured by Forbes, as one of the top ten most inspiring women in the country and as part of their 30 under 30 Asia. Wijsen’s new project; YOUTHTOPIA, empowers youth through meaningful peer-to-peer content and provides them the tools they need to be changemakers.