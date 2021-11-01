WTM London 2021: Industry gathers as tourism recovery begins

Thousands of travel industry professionals from more than 140 countries are preparing to visit WTM London this week.

Organisers claim the event will be the largest industry gathering since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The continuing relaxation of travel rules in the UK and overseas in recent weeks has prompted a surge in exhibitor bookings and buyer registrations because travel to England is now easier.

The event organisers have now confirmed exhibitors from more than 100 countries signed in, while representatives from more than 141 countries and regions have signed up to WTM London’s Buyers’ Club.

These stand bookings demonstrate how many countries see the UK as an important source market in their recovery roadmap – and that WTM London is perfectly timed for 2022 inventory.

The event will also host tourism ministers from across the globe, industry experts, keynote speakers and members of the press.

The show will start with the presentation of the annual WTM Industry Report, which sets out the key trends that exhibitors and buyers need to know.

WTM London will also host the Travel Forward conference (November 1-3), which focuses on the technology driving the industry’s recovery, and International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) which will hold the ‘Invest Finance Restart’ investment summit (1-2 November), bringing together investors, thought leaders, destinations and entrepreneurs.

Investment will also be the theme of the annual UNWTO, WTTC and WTM Ministers’ Summit (November 2nd) which provides a practical platform for tourism leaders of the public and private sectors to share best practices and explore investment opportunities.

UK tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “It’s been a challenging period for the travel and tourism sectors, but the huge international attendance at the World Travel Market is testament to the resilience and hard work of those in the industry.

“This landmark event in the travel sector calendar is once again offering brilliant opportunities to reconnect, innovate and build back better for the future.”