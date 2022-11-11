WTM, London Best Stand Winners of 2022 Announced

The winners of the World Travel Market, London 2022 best stand competition have been announced. Judges narrowed down their pick of the stands across five hotly contested categories.

Best Stand Over 150 Square Metres went to the Moroccan National Tourism Office, with the judges particularly liking its use of mosaic designs. Judge Alessandra Alonso, managing director of Women in Travel, commented: “It is a well thought through use of a mixed space, inviting from a visitors’ perspective, with an eye-catching design reminiscent of local culture.” While Martin Fullard, editorial director of Mash Media, added: “I was drawn to it. It would stoke your interest to talk to them.”

Best stand under 150 square metres was awarded to Go Global Travel for its use of raised cube shapes and good clear view across the stand. “It is very creative in its simplicity,” commented judge Paul Richer, senior partner for Genesys.

In the same category the judges awarded a highly commended to Cullinam Belek, which they thought clearly represented ‘an upmarket hotel’.

The Best Stand for Doing Business went to Italian National Tourist Board ENIT. The judges approved of the many well-signposted tables, which had evidence of “much business going on.” They also thought the barista serving coffee a nice touch.

Qatar Tourism scooped the Best Stand Feature accolade. Though the judges admired several effective uses of screens around the show they decided what they dubbed a ‘movie walkway’ on Qatar’s stand was the most immersive and atmospheric.

“You felt you were walking down the street, in a souk or in the desert. It told you about the country,” explained marketing consultant Ian Parker.

Best Stand Design at WTM Travel Tech went to Ratehawk. “It was very stylish, had a good number of meeting tables and was creative with a nice use of colour,” commented Richer.