WTM London 2022 booking surge highlights industry confidence

Some of the world’s leading destinations have already signed up as exhibitors at World Travel Market London 2022 as confidence returns to the industry globally. The event will take place at ExCeL London on 7-9 November.

Confirmed exhibitors include tourist boards from destinations such as Mexico, Catalan Tourist Board, Balearic Islands, Guatemala, and the United Arab Emirates along with hotel groups, cruise lines, car hire firms and tour operators.

Exhibitors are set to meet thousands of travel trade buyers, partners and media from around the world to network and do business.

The team at World Travel Market London is busy planning for the 2022 event since the conclusion of the successful event in November 2021, which received positive feedback from those who attended the event.

With the strapline “Reshaping Travel Together”, World Travel Market London in 2022 promises to be even better, with new features and the return of popular elements.

Despite the significant challenge travel has faced, the travel industry has proved to be one of the world’s most resilient industries.

With consumer demand at a high and bookings surging back, this year, World Travel Market London will showcase how the industry has evolved over the last two years to meet the demands of a post-pandemic world.

Thanks to the relaxation of restrictions around the world, the event will be fully live, and delegates are set to travel from all corners of the globe.

Other tourist boards that have signed up hail from popular destinations such as Croatia, Bulgaria, as well as regions such as Flanders in Belgium and emerging hot spots such as Ras Al Khaimah and Peru.

Last year, the sheer determination of Peru to attend the show was demonstrated by the remarkably strong showing from the destination that only came off the UK’s red list on 1st November, which was the first day of World Travel Market London.

Amora Carbajal, Executive President of PROMPERÚ said: “WTM London has always been important for Peru’s tourism industry and last year the show gave us the opportunity to reconnect with old and new trade contacts, and tell the world that the destination was open despite all the travel restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This year, we look forward to welcoming our stand sharers to attend the show – hotels, resorts and tour companies – to help gain global exposure for their brands as we recover and reshape the travel industry together. Our main goal is to position Peru as one of the leading destinations in South America, highlighting its potential in culture, nature, adventure and gastronomy.”

“We would not miss the opportunity to be part of the first major travel trade show since the start of the crisis.”

New exhibitors include Sunturist, a tour operator and travel agency in Croatia; Blastness, an Italian technology firm that specialises in the hotel sector; Cullinan Belek, a new luxury hotel in Belek; and United Rivers, a river cruise specialist from Switzerland.

Returning for another year of business are well-known brands such as AMResorts, Palladium Hotel Group, Amadeus River Cruises, Croisieurope and Louis Hotels.

Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM and IBTM Portfolio Director, said: “2022 has been a really promising year for the WTM Portfolio of events, with two very successful spring shows delivered last month, WTM Latin America and WTM Africa.

“Next week, another promising show, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is about to take place from 9-12 May in Dubai.

“With 1,500 exhibitors confirmed, representatives from 112 destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees, the hybrid event proves that travel trade shows are fully back on the map for businesses.”

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said: “We are delighted with so many companies committing to exhibiting at World Travel Market in November.

“It’s great to see National Tourism Organisations signing up, as they host many small operators and suppliers, giving entrepreneurs and brands from their destinations a global platform to showcase their products to a worldwide audience.

“They know that World Travel Market London is the most powerful way to develop their business networks, make sense of trends post-pandemic and seal important deals for 2023 and beyond!

“This year, leading experts will bring case studies on how organisations have reshaped and emerged, to deliver success. World Travel Market London 2022 will be running as an in-person event, making it a must-attend show as our sector’s recovery accelerates.”