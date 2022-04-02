World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes removal of the Travel Health Notice for cruises

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “The decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to remove the Travel Health Notice for cruising is well-deserved recognition that the industry has been sailing millions of travelers for many months with highly effective protocols that make cruising among the world’s safest forms of socializing and travel.

“The cruise industry has gained strong momentum in recent months, with many travellers anxious to again begin enjoying holidays with family and friends, and the CDC’s decision begins to help level the playing field between cruise and land-based vacation options.

“This is also welcome news to the extensive network of suppliers, many of whom are small businesses, that depend on cruise for their success, which will continue to help provide significant positive impacts for economies and employment in countries and regions around the world.”