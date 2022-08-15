World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes inflation reduction act of 2022

WTTC welcomes the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and its numerous business-smart clean energy tax incentives expansions and extensions.

“The Travel & Tourism sector is a catalyst for meaningful climate action and emissions reduction, as evidenced by our groundbreaking Net Zero Roadmap supporting our sector’s drive toward net zero. This bill will help accelerate our Members’ climate commitments with provisions like the sustainable aviation fuel credit, energy efficient buildings deduction, and zero-emission port equipment and technology investments.

“While these are important building blocks for meaningful change, we call on the U.S. to continue putting climate change front and centre of everything they do to help protect life on our planet. We also urge world leaders to give more support to the global Travel & Tourism sector as it continues its journey towards net zero.