World Travel Awards winners unveiled at star-studded ceremony in Jamaica

The finest travel brands from across the Americas and the Caribbean have been unveiled at a star-studded Gala Ceremony in Jamaica. The elite of the travel industry assembled for the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & The America’s Gala Ceremony 2022 to find out who amongst them had been crowned best of the best.

The red carpet evening, hosted at Sandals Montego Bay, marked the opening leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2022 – an international search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

Winners on the night included the paradise island of St. Lucia, which fended off stiff competition to emerge as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’, whilst Turks & Caicos was voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination’. The Bahamas took the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination’. Jamaica emerged triumphantly a multiple winner, picking up the ultimate title for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’, along with ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’.

From North America, the big winners were Miami Beach which took the highly-coveted title of ‘North America’s Leading City Destination’ with Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority claiming the title of ‘North America’s Leading Tourist Board’, Las Vegas who won the award for ‘North America’s Leading Meeting & Conference Destination’ and New Orleans who claimed the honour of ‘North America’s Leading City Break Destination’.

Acapulco celebrated, winning the top prize for ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading City Destination’, while Tulum took the title of ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Beach Destination’. Elsewhere, the cutting-edge gastronomy of Peru earnt it the title of ‘South America’s Leading Culinary Destination’ while Ecuador enjoyed a night of huge success with Quito winning the award for ‘South America’s Leading City Destination’ and Guayaquil claiming a hat-trick of honours including the title of ‘South America’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “What an incredible evening at the majestic Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica. WTA had the privilege of recognising the industry’s driving forces from the leading nations from the length and breadth of the Caribbean and Americas regions. As stellar examples of tourism excellence, our winners have helped us to once again raise the collective benchmark”.

In the hospitality sector, winners included Jamaica’s GoldenEye (‘Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort’), Halfmoon (‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel’), Round Hill Hotel & Villas (‘Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort’), Beaches Turks & Caicos (‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort’) and the relentless drive for excellence helped Sandals Resorts International to lift the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand’.

From The Americas, big winners included Conrad New York Downtown, which claimed the title of ‘North America’s Leading Hotel’, while Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa was named ‘North America’s Leading Boutique Hotel’. Elsewhere, Gaia Hotel & Reserve took the prize for ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Green Hotel’, with Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena winning the award for ‘South America’s Leading Hotel’.

In the aviation sector, Bahamasair was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline’, whilst Sangster International Airport, Jamaica walked away with ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport’. Privé Jets won the title of ‘North America’s Leading Private Jet Charter’.

The next events on the WTA Grand Tour 2022 include Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Asia & Oceania), Amman, Jordan (Middle East), Mallorca, Spain (Europe) and Nairobi, Kenya (Africa & Indian Ocean).

Find a full list of winners on the official WTA website. www.worldtravelawards.com