World Travel Awards reveals Europe 2020 winners

World Travel Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism – has announced its Europe 2020 winners to coincide with its inaugural Europe Winners Day.

Winners include Portugal, which fended off stiff competition to emerge as ‘Europe’s Leading Destination’, while the imperial splendour of Moscow was acknowledged with awards for ‘Europe’s Leading City Destination’ and ‘Europe’s Leading Heritage Destination’.

In the hospitality sector, Çırağan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul was voted ‘Europe’s Leading Hotel’, Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas, Greece won ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Resort’ and Sardinia’s Forte Village Resort lifted the title for ‘Europe’s Leading Resort’.

Italy also had a strong showing in the newcomer categories, collecting both ‘Europe’s Leading New Hotel’ for Palazzo Doglio and ‘Europe’s Leading New Resort’ for Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of Europe’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.

He added: “The World Travel Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public.

“This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”

Portugal’s islands enjoyed excellent performances, with Madeira voted ‘Europe’s Leading Island Destination’ and Azores named ‘Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

The spotlight also shined on the seaside resort of Batumi, Georgia, named ‘Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’.

Other winners include Madrid (‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’); the Convention Centre, Ireland (‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’); Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona (‘Europe’s Leading Business Hotel’); Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & SPA, Italy (Europe’s Leading Green Resort’); Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal & Spain (‘Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award); Sani Resort, Greece (‘Europe’s Leading Family Resort’); Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, Greece (‘Europe’s Leading Boutique Resort’); the Langham, London (‘England’s Leading Luxury Hotel’); and Adare Manor (‘Ireland’s Leading Hotel’).

For a full list of winners visit here.

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

For more information about World Travel Awards, visit the official website.