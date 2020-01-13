World Travel Awards arrives at Sandals Royal Bahamian

The leaders of the Caribbean travel industry are heading to the enchanting Sandals Royal Bahamian for the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020.

The VIP ceremony in Nassau, capital of the Bahamas, will be the premier annual gathering of the Caribbean hospitality industry, with the key players and decision-makers from across the region in attendance.

The evening will also mark the opening leg of the World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2020 – an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

The ceremony marks World Travel Awards’ third visit to the paradise islands of the Bahamas since its launch in 1993.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “I am honoured that Sandals Royal Bahamian will host the opening leg of World Travel Awards’ 27th annual Grand Tour.

“I look forward to joining all our nominees for what promises to be a fabulous evening of acknowledging travel industry excellence.”

The red-carpet evening will take place on the eve of the 38th edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which will be staged at Baha Mar from January 21st.

A private club in the 1940s and later a favourite A-list hideaway, Sandals Royal Bahamian enjoys an illustrious history, playing host to prestigious guests such as the Beatles.

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, chairman, Sandals Resorts International, said: “We are excited to host the 27th annual World Travel Awards here in paradise at the distinguished Sandals Royal Bahamian.

“It is an honour to celebrate the continued success of the hospitality industry with those who are at the helm. Across all our resorts, our aspiration is to exceed our guests’ expectations while innovating the Luxury Included experience alongside trail blazers to achieve new heights.”

World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

