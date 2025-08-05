World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards reveals nominees and opens voting for 2025 programme

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards has today announced the official shortlist of nominees and opened voting for its highly anticipated 2025 programme.

The shortlist of nominees, drawn from across the globe, features an inspiring range of individuals and organisations accelerating change and delivering impact in net-positive tourism.

A record number of entries were received for this year’s edition. Submissions were assessed by Sustainable Business students at Nova Business School, with the shortlist reviewed and approved by the Advisory Board. Selection criteria included quantitative and qualitative data; internationally-recognised standards, directives and best practice; scalability and replicability; partnership and collaboration; relative impact; and bringing the story to life.

Voting is now open and runs until 30 August, with industry professionals, the media and the general public all eligible to vote for the nominees they believe are making the most impactful contribution to sustainable travel. After the close of voting, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner in their respective category.

The 30 categories have been selected by the Advisory Board of experts to reflect the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and net positive framework of People, Planet, Place, Prosperity and Partnerships.

This year’s programme introduces nine new categories that reflect the evolving landscape of sustainable tourism. These include Peace Impact, Food & Nutrition, Guest Experience, and Indigenous Community Tourism. The full list of 2025 nominees can be viewed online.

The winners will be revealed at the 2nd annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Gala Ceremony, taking place at Terra, Expo City Dubai, on 29 October 2025, with leaders in sustainable travel in attendance.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards says: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the engagement in our 2025 programme. The calibre of entrants is exceptional, with many fascinating stories of how they are driving change in sustainable tourism. This reflect the growing momentum and innovation behind building a net positive travel industry. I wish all our nominees the best of luck – and don’t forget to cast your vote.”

The Awards is run in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, whose partners and members represent over 66,000 hotels, 8 million rooms globally, 300 brands, and over 100 supply chain and strategic partners.

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO, the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, says: “At the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, we’re inspired by the incredible submissions we’ve received, each one a testament to the innovation and commitment shaping a Net Positive future for our industry. As we explore the powerful impact these nominees are making, we encourage everyone to cast their vote and celebrate these outstanding contributions. Wishing all the nominees the very best of luck!”

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 32nd anniversary.