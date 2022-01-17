World Ski Awards reveals top global ski brands

World Ski Awards - the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in ski tourism - has unveiled the winners of its ninth annual programme.

World-class terrain, charming chalets and a thriving après scene proved a winning combination for Verbier, which was voted ‘World’s Best Ski Resort’.

The Swiss resort made it a double celebration, with W Verbier collecting ‘World’s Best Ski Hotel’.

Chalet Zermatt Peak, sitting in the shadow of the majestic Matterhorn, claimed ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet,’ while Austria’s exquisite Aurelio Lech won ‘World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel’.

The latest arrival on Japan’s luxury ski hospitality scene, the Vale Rusutsu, took ‘World’s Best New Ski Hotel’.

Meanwhile, the understated opulence of Chalet Face à Face, Val d’Isère, was acknowledged with the newcomer accolade for ‘World’s Best New Ski Chalet’.

Switzerland’s LAAX, home to the world’s largest halfpipe, was named ‘World’s Best Freestyle Resort’.

Ski Dubai, with its impressive array of snow-based activities, picked up ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading ski travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by ski industry professionals and ski consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

The alpine luxury travel specialist Leo Trippi was heralded ‘World’s Best Ski Travel Agent’.

Meanwhile, TUI’s resilience in the face of adversity was acknowledged with victory as ‘World’s Best Ski Tour Operator’.

Schneebeben, which operates services from over 100 locations across Germany to the Alps, took the title for ‘World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator’.

Urban, eco-conscious styling amid a stunning natural environment helped LAAX’s rocksresort to the title of ‘World’s Best Green Ski Hotel’.

The state-of-the-art facilities of Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel led to its recognition as ‘World’s Best Ski Resort Company’.

Bella Coola Heli Sports, operating in the vast wilderness of British Columbia, took ‘World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator’.

Sion Rapson, managing director, World Ski Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the global ski tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them.

“The ninth annual World Ski Awards programme received a record number of votes from ski consumers across the world.

“This shows that the appetite for ski tourism has never been stronger and bodes well as the global recovery gathers momentum.”

Awards were also announced on a country-level, featuring the best resorts and hospitality providers from the world’s leading ski tourism destinations.

For a full list of winners visit, take a look here.

More Information

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards in the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

Votes are cast by ski industry professionals (senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators and media) and by the public (ski tourism consumers) in a range of categories, including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.

World Ski Awards is the sister organisation of World Travel Awards currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.