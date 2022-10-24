World MICE Awards announces 2022 winners

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the MICE industry – has announced the highly-anticipated winners of its 2022 programme.

The finest MICE brands from across the globe have been revealed at the star-studded Gala Ceremony in Amman, Jordan.

Notable winners on the night included newcomer Le Royal Meridien Doha, Qatar winning the coveted titles of ‘World’s Best New MICE Hotel’ and ‘Middle East’s Best New MICE Hotel’. Excitement is palpable within the Qatari MICE sector with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 anticipated to attract a significant number of international visitors into the region with a whole roster of associated landmark events.

Triumphant destinations this year included Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam awarded ‘Asia’s Best MICE Destination’ and Jamaica ‘Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination’. The United Arab Emirates arose again this year as a powerhouse MICE destination with Dubai retaining its titles as ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Destination’ and ‘World’s Best MICE Destination’.

In the aviation sector, Air France was voted ‘Europe’s Best MICE Airline’, whilst Air New Zealand took the title of ‘Oceania’s Best MICE Airline’. Etihad Airways walked away with two awards, ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Airline’ and ‘World’s Best MICE Airline’.

Rina van Staden, Managing Director, World MICE Awards, said: ‘What a spectacular event! It has been a truly memorable experience celebrating our winners’ victories with them in the stunning Ritz-Carlton, Amman. World MICE Awards had the privilege of recognising brands who are stellar examples of excellence in their field. My congratulations to each of them.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Other winners include McCormick Place (‘United States’ Best Convention Centre 2022’); Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (‘China’s Best Convention Centre 2022’); The St. Regis Amman, (‘Jordan’s Best MICE Hotel’); Japan’s Best MICE Hotel (‘Conrad Tokyo’); Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel (‘Oman’s Best MICE Hotel 2022’); Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel (‘Qatar’s Best MICE Hotel 2022’); Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort (‘Africa’s Best MICE Hotel 2022’); Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino (‘North America’s Best MICE Hotel 2022’) and Liberty International (‘World’s Best MICE Organiser 2022’).

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading MICE brands. Votes were cast by MICE industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

For a full list of winners visit https://worldmiceawards.com/winners/2022.

World MICE Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World MICE Awards, visit worldmiceawards.com.