World Expeditions Showcases New and Improved Eco-Comfort Camps in Nepal’s Everest Region

World Expeditions has unveiled upgrades to its exclusive Eco-Comfort Camps in Nepal’s Everest region, bringing added camping comforts whilst helping care for the environment and communities of one of the world’s most spectacular trekking regions.

World Expeditions pioneered its permanent Eco-Comfort Camps in 2016. The Everest region is home to five upgraded camps located in Ghat, Monjo, Kyangjuma, Pangboche and Dingboche, and a further two which will be upgraded later this year in Portse Tenga and Dole.

The upgrades include renovating and furnishing each camp dining room, improving Western-style toilets and shower facilities, and extensive landscaping works. Each camp has a caretaker who adds an extra cultural dimension to the trek, ensuring a comfortable home-away-from-home feeling for trekkers.

“Our exclusive Eco-Comfort Camps are just for our travellers and testament to our commitment to the World Expeditions mantra of ‘BIG adventures, small footprint’,” explains World Expeditions CEO Sue Badyari.

“Camping-based treks employ more local people and less environmental impacts than tea house or lodge-based treks. Our Eco-Comfort Camps and the operations of these generally provide year-round employment and career opportunities for the Nepali people, and offer an invaluable insight into the local culture via the dedicated Nepali crew accompanying each trek.

“Located in secluded sites that are exclusive to the World Expeditions trekkers and local crew they offer a tranquil camping experience, privacy, and warmth with breathtaking views of magical peaks like Ama Dablam. Importantly, they contribute positive financial benefits to the local communities visited.”

Guests enjoy spacious standing-height tents with raised beds, thick mattresses, pillows and warm sleeping bags. Each camp has a heated dining room brimming with Nepali atmosphere thanks to the use of traditional furnishings and woodwork. These cosy spaces provide a welcoming meeting point where trekking groups prepare for a day on the trails over a delicious, healthy breakfast and wind down at the end of the day over a sumptuous three-course dinner. Evening meals are often served by candlelight, the tables adorned with freshly picked flowers – small touches that leave a lasting impact.

All meals are prepared on-site in the Eco-Camp kitchen by trained chefs and kitchen staff to meticulous hygiene standards, using local and usually organic produce. This farm-to-plate approach ensures not only delivery of the freshest, healthiest, most delicious meals possible but also supports the local economy through the purchase of local produce.

World Expeditions ensures strictly adherence to its Thoughtful Travel Charter, through its program of Regenerative Travel Projects which in Nepal involves vermi-composting training for farmers and through its Porter Welfare Policy which ensures safe working conditions for all mountain porters employed by World Expeditions.

Each World Expeditions trek is led by an experienced guide who fosters World Expeditions’ ethos for sustainable practices and conservation, minimising waste and eliminating single-use plastics.

Deforestation is a major ongoing concern for the Nepali wilderness, a significant threat to the country’s flora and fauna and can be the cause of landslips, which can be a risk for villages. Timber for building at World Expeditions Eco-Comfort Camp sites is purchased from Nepal’s controlled forestry suppliers. All non-biodegradable refuse – paper and plastic – is incinerated in a clean and complete burn. Non-combustible waste is carried out to the nearest city for responsible disposal. For heating, World Expeditions burns dried yak or buffalo dung, a sustainable and renewable fuel source that has been widely used as a traditional practice in the Himalaya for centuries.

A further five World Expeditions Eco-Comfort camps are located in the Annapurna region and will be upgraded in 2024.