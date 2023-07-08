World Culinary Awards Ceremony 2023

The 4th annual World Culinary Awards Ceremony will be hosted at Mezzaluna at Lebua State Tower in Bangkok, Thailand, where winners will celebrate their victory on 31 July 2023.

World Culinary Awards™ serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through our annual awards programme. World Culinary Awards™ is the sister event of World Travel Awards™, itself inaugurated in 1994.

Receiving a World Culinary Award™ is a world-class achievement that provides you, the Winner, with the ideal marketing tool to promote your award-winning products and services ahead of your competitors.

This years awards will be held at the highly acclaimed and celebrated Mezzaluna at Lebua State Tower in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Mezzaluna

Because the finest ingredients are the freshest ingredients, Chef Ryuki’s seven-course tasting menus change with the seasons—with one exception. The menu’s only staple: his specialty wagyu beef, called “Exceptional Murakami” because it comes from a small breed of top-quality calves from his hometown in Niigata Prefecture. The calves are raised only on rice, straw and hay, plus a mixture of carefully selected compound feed. The result is exquisitely marbled, melt-in-your-mouth beef that you can only find in Japan—or here at Mezzaluna.

Chef Ryuki applies the same exacting care to sourcing each ingredient in every plate at Mezzaluna—from oysters to truffles to tea—many of them exclusive to Mezzaluna.

It’s the same care that goes into preparing each dish, to stocking our world-class wine cellar and to providing stellar service—ensuring that you have the meal of a lifetime.

Mezzaluna means ‘half moon,’ and here you feel like you could just about reach out and touch it. On the 65th floor of State Tower, Mezzaluna is the crown jewel of our vertical destination. With double-height windows surrounding the crescent-shaped dining room, each table offers the best views in Bangkok—not to mention its fine food. It’s all enough to leave you moonstruck.

lebua.com/restaurants/mezzaluna/

Look out for details on the winners as they are published after the event, see who will be celebrating their success this year?

For more information visit https://worldculinaryawards.com/