Wi-Fly! Virgin Atlantic becomes the first UK airline to announce free, fleet-wide Starlink Wi-Fi

Virgin Atlantic is the first UK airline to announce plans to introduce Starlink in-flight connectivity. The airline will begin installing streaming-quality Wi-Fi on its Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and A330neos from Q3 2026, with the installation expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

By leveraging the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low Earth orbit, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet access around the world, including the most isolated areas. This makes for a reliable, fast, and secure user experience. The fastest Wi-Fi in the skies will be offered entirely free of charge for Flying Club members, creating a digitally connected cabin, across its entire fleet.

The new service aims to create a ‘home away from home’ Wi-Fi experience, allowing customers to connect seamlessly, from the moment they board the aircraft, enjoying the same quality in the air as they do on the ground. During the flight, Starlink will enable customers to enjoy elevated entertainment, including downloading and streaming their favourite TV shows, gaming with friends on the ground, browsing internet shopping, catching up on work, watching live sports games and connecting with friends and family. Customers will be able to utilise multiple devices simultaneously including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Chief Experience Officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“We never stop innovating for our guests and today, in a first for any UK airline, we’ll soon have free, streaming quality, unlimited, fleet-wide Wi-Fi. Together with Starlink, we are delighted to provide our guests with the best connectivity in the skies, further elevating our onboard experience.

“The new service allows our guests to create a home away from home experience, allowing customers to connect seamlessly, from the moment they board the aircraft, enjoying the same quality in the air as they do on the ground.”

In July 2024, Virgin Atlantic confirmed an order for seven A330-900neos, completing its $17 billion fleet transformation. By 2028, the airline will operate a mixed fleet of 45 next-generation aircraft comprising 19 A330-900s, 12 A350-1000s, and 14 787-9s.