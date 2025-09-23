White Truffle Season Arrives at AMARA With Giorgio Locatelli

From October 27th to November 2nd, Ristorante Locatelli at AMARA, Luxury Hotel In Cyprus, will host an exclusive culinary residency by celebrated Italian Chef Giorgio Locatelli, who will present a series of special dining experiences in honour of the much-anticipated white truffle season.

With 21 consecutive years of Michelin-starred acclaim, Chef Locatelli is renowned worldwide for his refined yet heartfelt approach to Italian cuisine.

His philosophy is simple: let the finest ingredients shine. At AMARA, this ethos takes centre stage as he unveils a dedicated white truffle menu, capturing the delicate aroma and extraordinary flavour of this prized ingredient.

Guests can indulge in a carefully composed selection of dishes featuring homemade pastas and rich risottos, where freshly sourced white truffles are paired with autumnal produce and fine wines, celebrating the Italian tradition of convivialità—the joy of sharing exquisite food in good company. Nestled in a secluded corner of AMARA, the restaurant’s expansive terrace offers breathtaking Mediterranean views, setting the scene for a dining experience that’s as serene as it is liberating.

This rare opportunity to experience Chef Locatelli’s culinary artistry in Cyprus promises not only an ode to one of Italy’s most prized delicacies, but also an unforgettable journey through flavour, craftsmanship, and hospitality within AMARA’s signature Italian restaurant.