White Beach launches daycations in Dubai

White Beach is inviting guests to take a moment of calm on the seductive shores of Atlantis, the Palm from today.

For just AED295 per person, the new daycation package includes a deluxe room for the day, a sun lounger on White Beach, and a three-course set lunch menu at White Restaurant.

If guests wish to extend their stay beyond 19:00 to include the evening and breakfast the following morning, they can do so from just 300AED per room, per night.

Inspired by traditional Mediterranean fare anchored by an excellent selection of seafood, chef Ibrahim Ata’s three-course lunch menus include the likes of Mediterranean sea bass ceviche with citrus, salmon tartare served with mango and chilli, and cauliflower arancini topped with fresh truffles to start.

Main course options include White mini sliders, squid ink risotto and caramelised Scottish salmon, while for dessert beachgoers can indulge on treats including Akon’s favourite, the White profiteroles, or the legendary funky monkey bread.

With its suave, sultry location sporting breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline, White Beach & Restaurant is fast becoming the city’s most Instragrammed location.

Barefoot sophistication at its finest, the laidback venue is all about graceful glamour, great food and good times – topped off with different award-winning entertainment every week.

Never has there been a more enticing venue for the day to blend into night with the feel-good vibe turned up a notch as the stars begin to light up the sky.

In light of local restrictions slowly being lifted, Atlantis, the Palm has collaborated with worldwide experts and recognised partners, as well as the local authorities to develop an enhanced health and safety programme to ensure Atlantis guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

In addition to operating at a reduced capacity of 30 per cent, thermal temperature checks will be conducted on arrival for all guests and colleagues, self-park valet will be offered, and a welcome kit will be provided to guests which includes personal protective and sanitising products.

All rooms will be fogged and disinfected before and after every use by a specially trained housekeeping team, and rooms will also be allocated on a three-day rotation with one vacant room between each guest to ensure appropriate distancing.

The resort is also the only one in the region to offer a guest clinic with fully-qualified paramedic assistance available 24/7.

All in resort attractions and pools remain temporarily closed until further notice as per direction by the United Arab Emirates government and Dubai authorities.