Where Viking Ships Once Sailed:  Dolce by Wyndham Arrives in Aalborg

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has opened the newly remodeled Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg, Dolce by Wyndham, a 16-story icon overlooking the lush, historic Kildeparken.

Just steps from the city’s lively center, the hotel is perfectly placed for experiencing the best of Denmark’s north—think browsing twinkling Christmas markets, exploring cutting-edge architecture, and sampling Nordic flavors at their finest. It’s no wonder Aalborg ranks among the 20 happiest cities on the planet.

First opened in 1969 and taken over by Comwell Hotels in 2014, the hotel has been a go-to spot for weddings, celebrations, and big nights out for decades. Now, under the stylish Dolce by Wyndham brand, it’s ready for its next chapter, joining sister properties in Aarhus, Copenhagen and Odense—each known for standout locations, destination-worthy dining, and exceptional event spaces.

“Dolce continues to shine across EMEA, offering hotel owners a lifestyle brand that pairs strong commercial pull with the kind of unfiltered, experience-driven charm today’s travellers crave. As demand for ‘coolcations’ and activity-packed getaways are on the rise, the Nordics—Denmark especially—is set to stay high on travellers’ wish lists. The Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg is one of the city’s most established hotels, and its transformation delivers a fresh, authentic stay for everyone from culture seekers and culinary explorers to conference-goers and creative teams.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

ADVERTISEMENT



Danish Simplicity in the Heart of Aalborg

Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg, Dolce by Wyndham is beautifully situated to offer the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience—all in one of Europe’s most walkable cities, with numerous cultural and historic sites just a stroll away.

Pairing a refreshed “classic cool” aesthetic with the timeless Danish design principles of simplicity, functionality, and elegance, all 198 rooms—suites, standard, and superior—have been upgraded with furniture and accessories from iconic Danish brand HAY, creating warm, inviting spaces with natural materials, soft textiles, and light-filled, airy layouts.

The four-star hotel also serves up the best of Denmark’s culinary scene. Guests can choose Restaurant Vesterbro, a signature dining spot where a modern “green kitchen” meets panoramic city views, or Bar V, a relaxed all-day venue with a spacious terrace overlooking Kildeparken. Vesterbro’s seasonal menu showcases local, organic produce, while Bar V’s extensive offerings range from light bites to handcrafted cocktails made with house syrups and original recipes.

Perfect for both leisure and business, the hotel features 13 conference rooms across four floors, accommodating up to 365 guests. Spaces are fully customisable, including the 15th-floor Panorama Floor, where sweeping views create a memorable backdrop for any event. Located just 250 metres from Aalborg Train Station and 7 km from Aalborg Airport, the hotel offers effortless access for visitors.

And for those looking to wake up with a workout, the hotel’s fitness centre is located on the top floor to provide incredible panoramic views of Aalborg.

“Aalborg is celebrated as one of the happiest cities in the world, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to our newly modernised property right in the heart of this dynamic city. This marks our fourth collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a partnership that brings global scale, support, and the distinctive Dolce brand—perfectly aligned with today’s demand for meaningful, experience-driven travel. They’re the ideal partner for Comwell as we continue growing our footprint across Denmark.”

- Michael Hansen, Commercial Director, Comwell Hotels

Dolce by Wyndham has flourished throughout Europe in recent years, adding new locations in France, Italy and Spain, among others, with more hotels in the pipeline. For hotel owners and developers, the brand offers an exciting opportunity to join a curated collection of hotels in unique destinations, rooted in family values, signature cuisine, and first-class meetings and events.

What’s more, all the brand’s hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today. With thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

To learn more about Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg Dolce by Wyndham, visit DolcebyWyndham.com.