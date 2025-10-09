Where Pura Vida Meets Prestige: Costa Rica’s New Wave of World-Class Resorts

Costa Rica’s luxury hospitality scene is experiencing a defining moment as world-renowned hotel brands unveil new developments and transformations that promise to elevate the nation’s position as a premier global destination. From sweeping renovations along Matapalo Beach to new luxury launches on the Gulf of Papagayo, the country is attracting travelers seeking immersive experiences rooted in its Pura Vida spirit and natural beauty.

Leading the charge, RIU Hotels & Resorts has completed a full refurbishment of its landmark Hotel Riu Guanacaste, ushering in a new era of tropical comfort on Matapalo Beach. The extensive makeover — the first since the resort opened in 2009 — has transformed all 1,041 guest rooms, public spaces, and dining venues with designs inspired by Costa Rica’s biodiversity and cultural heritage. Highlights include newly added swim-up suites, expanded pool areas with six swimming pools, and a broader dining lineup featuring Asian, Mexican, Italian, and steakhouse concepts. The family-friendly resort also introduces a new RIU Land children’s area and continues to offer popular attractions like Splash Water World and RIU Party events. With more than 1,500 local employees, RIU’s investment reinforces its commitment to the Guanacaste region’s tourism and employment growth.

Meanwhile, Hilton has officially debuted the Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, marking the brand’s long-awaited arrival in the country and a major milestone in its Caribbean and Latin American expansion, according to a recent coverage on TravelPRNews.com. Overlooking the Northern Pacific Coast, the 188-room resort blends refined design with sustainability, featuring living rooftops, locally sourced cuisine, and an award-winning “Bandera Azul Ecológica” beach. Guests can indulge in six culinary experiences led by Executive Chef Nicolas Piatti, or unwind at a 17,000-square-foot spa offering treatments inspired by Chorotegan traditions using volcanic clay and cacao. Family travelers are welcomed with dedicated Kids and Teens Clubs, while the addition of Waldorf Astoria Residences introduces Costa Rica’s first branded residential experience.

Further enhancing the country’s high-end travel landscape, Marriott International announced the forthcoming St. Regis Papagayo, set to open in early 2027 on a 20-hectare oceanfront site in the Gulf of Papagayo. Designed by the acclaimed Mexican architecture firm Sordo Madaleno, the resort will feature 120 luxury hotel rooms and 143 residences, along with six gourmet dining venues, multiple pools, a beach club, and a 10,000-square-foot spa and events space. Drawing inspiration from Costa Rica’s coastal culture and the Pura Vida lifestyle, the project underscores Marriott’s growing luxury footprint in the Caribbean and Central America.

Together, these landmark developments highlight Costa Rica’s continued evolution as a destination that harmoniously merges luxury, sustainability, and local authenticity — appealing to discerning travelers who seek both indulgence and connection in one of the world’s most naturally captivating settings.