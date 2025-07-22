WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO ANNOUNCES NEW 2026 DATES FOR MUSIC ICON BARRY MANILOW

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today a new slate of 2026 performance dates for music icon Barry Manilow’s acclaimed lifetime residency, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! at the legendary International Theater. The record-setting production continues to play to packed houses, extending Manilow’s reign as one of Las Vegas’s most in-demand headliners.

Manilow now holds the record for most performances at the historic International Theater. The milestone not only cements Manilow’s place in Las Vegas history but also underscores his enduring appeal and unparalleled connection with generations of fans.

Following a run of twelve consecutive sold-out shows and a recent honor as “Best Las Vegas Show” by USA TODAY, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! remains one of the city’s most sought-after experiences. Manilow has been named Best Resident Performer by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, made history in 2024 by signing the first-ever Lifetime Residency Contract with Westgate, and was recently inducted into the Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame with their Lifetime Achievement Award.

New 2026 Residency Dates

February: 12–14, 19–21

March: 26–28

April: 2–4

May: 7–9, 14–16

July: 9–11, 16–18

August: 20–22, 27–29

September: 17–19, 24–26

October: 8–10, 15–17

November: 5–7, 12–14

December: 3–5, 10–12, 17–19

Tickets are available for the 2026 dates this Friday, July 25 at 10am. Tickets are on sale now for all 2025 shows at Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Box Office, and WestgateLasVegas.com.

“Barry Manilow is more than a legendary performer—he’s a cornerstone of the Las Vegas entertainment legacy,” said Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. “For years, Barry has brought magic to the iconic stage of the International Theater, and we’re honored to be the home of his lifetime residency. His presence at Westgate continues to define what it means to be a true Las Vegas headliner.”

Manilow first performed at the International Theater on January 12, 1988, and returned to launch his current residency in 2018. Since then, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! has played to hundreds of thousands of fans and earned repeated “Best of Las Vegas” awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner.

The show is a dazzling, high-energy celebration of Manilow’s extraordinary musical legacy, featuring beloved classics like “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “I Write the Songs.” With immersive visuals, lush arrangements, and his signature emotional storytelling, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that only Barry Manilow can deliver.

Don’t miss your chance to see a living legend—on the legendary stage that helped define Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of the World.