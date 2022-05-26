Welcome back to paradise: InterContinental Danang Sun

Following the reopening of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, travellers can one of the world’s great hospitality jewels. Nestled in nature on the Son Tra Peninsula, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort offers the pinnacle of Vietnamese five-star hospitality in a paradise setting.

The incredbile InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was named ‘World’s Leading Green Resort 2021’ by World Travel Awards.

Nestled in 39 hectares of nature on the unspoiled Son Tra Peninsula, overlooking the ocean, this breath-taking resort is spread across four levels – Heaven, Sky, Earth and Sea – all linked by a funicular railway that rises up the forested hillside. Stay in spacious sea-facing rooms, suites and pool villas, dine at Michelin-rated restaurants, experience immersive activities or simply unwind on the 700-metre-long beach. Pure bliss!

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is a riot of colour, unconventional design and a healthy splash of whimsy, where traditional Vietnamese design is complemented by a bold colour palette of black and white with splashes of lemon yellow, acid green and sunset orange.

Wherever you go you’re likely to see something that stops you in your tracks, whether it’s the delicate curve of a silk lantern, a giant pen-and-ink bird portrait, striking geometric floor tiles, or a statue of the Ky-Lan, a mythical creature that’s half-dragon, half-dog.

Famed architect Bill Bensley has woven his magic throughout every space, crafting a resort that inhabits four levels - Heaven, Sky, Earth, and Sea - linked by a funicular train, the Nam Tram, which climbs its way through the forested slopes.

The resort’s gardens blend seamlessly with the surrounding rainforest. When the property was built, concerted efforts were made to preserve the natural integrity of the site, avoiding the removal or cutting of trees and ensuring that the Resort enjoys a position nestled into the heart of its lush, green surroundings. A team of over 100 landscapers and gardeners work to maintain the Palm Grove on the beach, to ensure that the resort’s flowering trees and shrubs are healthy, and to keep the organic garden well-tended, especially important as the source of many of the herbs and vegetables used in the kitchens.

Whichever spectacular Southeast Asian destination guests choose to visit, they are assured of a warm welcome. Following successive holiday seasons when the global pandemic significantly impacted international travel, Thailand and Vietnam are now greeting overseas guests with their famously warm and heartfelt hospitality.