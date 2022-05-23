Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi extends ‘The Batman Season’

Due to popular demand, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi has extended ‘The Batman Season’ until 29 May 2022. Batman fans can wear their capes and join in the fun with newly added shows and performances, while catching their beloved Animation characters and DC Super Heroes all under one roof.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be bringing guests plenty of fun with chair-balancing acts, saxophone and guitar performers, in addition to eye-catching acrobatics like the entertaining cyr-wheeler, who can be seen roaming the incredibly immersive indoor theme park wearing Super Hero attire.

Over at the city of Metropolis, a playful comedy act will be taking place with the Daily Planet office worker who will be keeping everyone on their toes while playing a prank guaranteed to leave guests filled with laughter. At the whimsical land of Cartoon Junction, guests can watch a plate juggler perform his best and the ACME maintenance guy in a free ladder act, both looking to entertain guests and families in bright costumes and wide smiles.

For the complete Batman-inspired experience, guests can head to Gotham City to watch the Caped Crusader battle crime and go head-to-head with infamous Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow in the revamped ‘Revenge’ Show. Batman fans will also get the chance to take pictures with the Park’s recently added Batgirl who joins Batman in his crusade and fight for justice.

Be it on #TeamBatman or #TeamRogues, guests can wear their team sticker to support their favorite characters and get crafty with their very own Batman mosaic daily from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at the Warner Bros. Plaza. For a quick break, families and little ones can indulge in a fluffy Batman Waffle available at Beverly Hills Boulangerie.

Guests can also visit Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s exciting retail stores to shop from a wide range of unique themed souvenirs, treats, goodies and more, featuring fan-favorite Warner Bros. characters.

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.