Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah appoints new general manager

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has appointed Cora De Conceicao-Stuart as general manager. She will oversee all operations, including 319 guest rooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, the kids club, Waldorf Astoria Spa and the Pearl Club.

De Conceicao-Stuart said: “I look forward to sharing my rich commercial and inspirational leadership experience with my team at this stunning resort. It is an honour to be transitioning into such an iconic property, being Waldorf Astoria’s first resort in the region, and leading the team who have done such an incredible job creating the history of the brand in the Middle East.”

She joins the resort from Erth, Abu Dhabi, where she was general manager. Before that, she worked across Asia, the USA, and the Middle East, working with renowned brands across the globe in commercial positions at Ritz-Carlton Hotels in Boston and Bahrain, and successfully launched the first-ever Bulgari property in Asia. She then moved to Dubai and led the Address Hotel Downtown pre-opening team as hotel manager before joining Media One Hotel as GM, where she was awarded General Manager of the Year at the Hotelier Middle East Awards.

Her next stint was at the Middle Eastern Regional Office of Starwood Hotels & Resorts as regional director of operational innovations. After that, she returned to Singapore and Indonesia as COO for an Asian hospitality start-up and GM of a Luxury Collection hotel in Jakarta.

A Singaporean national, De Conceicao-Stuart received her Higher Diploma in Hotel Management from The Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre, where her passion for hospitality was ignited

Source: Hotelier Middle East