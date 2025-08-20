W Sydney Goes The Extra Mile As The Official Hotel Partner Of The 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon

W Sydney is proud to announce its partnership with the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS, taking place on Sunday, 31st of August. As the event’s official hotel partner, W Sydney is bringing its signature energy and style to support both runners and spectators during the inaugural marathon weekend, which marks Sydney’s debut as the newest member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

“To support the Sydney Marathon in its debut as an AbbottWMM is a privilege,” said Titus Rosier, General Manager of W Sydney. “This is more than a race, it’s a celebration of movement, community, and culture. As the Official Hotel Partner, we’re proud to welcome athletes, spectators, and supporters from around the world and provide the ultimate base to recharge and recover.”

The hotel will transform Barangaroo Metro Station into a vibrant W Sydney Spectator Zone on the marathon morning, creating an electrifying atmosphere for supporters cheering on the 35,000 expected participants. Positioned between the 10km harbour route and the full marathon course on Hickson Road, the zone will pulse with W Hotels’ trademark energy. W Sydney Music Curator Matt Hryniuk will provide the soundtrack with signature W beats, and motivational signs and exclusive giveaways will help to create an unforgettable moment for both runners and their supporters.

W Sydney’s acclaimed BTWN Restaurant is also getting into the marathon spirit, offering specialised carb-loading options across the weekend. Runners can fuel up with nourishing dishes such as honey and garlic spatchcock chicken with broccolini and roasted sweet potatoes, Fabricca mafaldine pasta with yellowfin tuna, anchovies and EVOO, and paella with bomba rice, sofrito, saffron and mixed vegetables, all designed to provide optimal pre-race nutrition.

Post-marathon recovery takes centre stage at AWAY Spa, which has created exclusive marathon recovery packages for the weekend. The Runner’s Revival individual package, starting from $450, includes a detox elixir, 30-minute foot treatment, 60-minute performance massage focused on leg circulation and lymphatic stimulation, plus steam and sauna access. For couples or pairs of runners, the Duo Runner’s Revival package offers similar treatments in a shared setting, starting from $760 for two people. T&C’s apply, listed below.

The celebration continues beyond the finish line with FREQUENCY, W Sydney’s new monthly rooftop series launching at 29/30. The debut event, headlined by YES BOONE, will take place from 4.00pm to 9.00pm on Sunday, 31 August. It’s the perfect way for runners and their supporters to continue post-race celebrations high above Darling Harbour, soundtracked by Australia’s most exciting DJs and producers.

The only AbbottWMM in the southern hemisphere, the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon is a milestone moment for Australian running. The course takes runners across Sydney Harbour Bridge, through Darling Harbour, The Rocks and Circular Quay, then around Centennial Park, before finishing at the Sydney Opera House. With participants from over 100 countries expected to take part in this historic marathon, W Sydney’s package ensures that runners and their supporters can experience the best of Sydney’s hospitality and style throughout their marathon weekend.

“We’re thrilled to welcome W Sydney as the Official Hotel Partner of the TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS,” said Wayne Lorden, Race Director. “As we celebrate our inaugural year as an AbbottWMM, we will welcome 35,000 participants from over 100 countries to experience Sydney at its very best. Together with W Sydney, we’re excited to showcase our city’s world-class hospitality, spectacular city and event to runners and visitors from around the globe.”

For more information about W Sydney’s marathon weekend offerings or to make a reservation, please visit wsydney.com