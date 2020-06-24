Voting underway as World Travel Awards resumes 2020 programme

World Travel Awards is calling on industry professionals and consumers around the globe to vote for the finest travel and tourism brands in the world.

Voting is now open for Africa, Asia, Europe, Indian Ocean, North America, Middle East and Oceania.

Meanwhile, organisations wishing to enter the World Travel Awards 2020 programme can still submit their application to participate and stand a chance to win the most prestigious accolade in travel and tourism.

The late entry deadline is June 30th.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards said: “With voting now open across a number of regions, it is time to make your voice heard by voting for the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.

“World Travel Awards is regarded as the highest accolade in the industry, and your vote can really make a difference.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including aviation, tourist attractions, car hire, cruise, destinations, hotels & resorts, meetings & events, travel agencies, tour operators and travel technology.

The 2020 nominations are listed on the World Travel Awards website.

Region - Voting Closing Date

Africa - August 22nd

Asia - September 24th

Europe - August 17th

Indian Ocean August 22nd

North America - September 3rd

Middle East - September 10th

Oceania - September 24th

To register to vote, visit World Travel Awards .

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.