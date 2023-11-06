VISIT PORTUGAL GEARS UP FOR LARGEST PARTICIPATION EVER AT WORLD TRAVEL MARKET

Visit Portugal is excited to announce its participation, with the largest-ever delegation of 108 Portuguese tourism companies, in the World Travel Market, one of the most influential events in the global tourism industry.

Nuno Fazenda, the Secretary of State for Tourism, stated: “I am very pleased to attend WTM this year, be a witness of the largest Portuguese participation ever in this relevant fair, in the UK, the Portugal’s primary tourism market, with proposals for every British targets. We’re committed with the development and promotion of differentiated tourist experiences, which adds value to the territories and to the tourists, making Portugal more attractive, and fulfilling our objective of growing. We have a strong purpose of welcoming everyone and respecting the differences and stands by the mission of affirming Portugal as one of the most competitive, safe, and sustainable destinations in the world.”

The increased presence of Portuguese companies at WTM reflects the keen interest of Portugal in expanding the business within the UK market, demonstrates the strong bilateral relations between Portugal and the UK and provides an ideal platform for showcasing Portugal’s remarkable appeal as a travel destination.

We highlight the relevance of the UK market that stands as the primary tourism market for Portugal, consistently delivering impressive results, so far. Comparing 2019, from January to August 2023 there is a growth in overnight stays of 5% and 11% in tourism revenues.

Additionally, visitors from the UK made up the largest share of international overnight stays in Portugal with an increase of over 5%. This remarkable growth cements Portugal’s position as a favourite destination among UK travellers. Furthermore, international airport arrivals also grew by 11% in 2023 vs 2019, while the year-on-year growth (2023 vs 2022) grew by nearly one quarter (24%).

As part of the strategic approach to the tourism industry, Portugal has managed to stand out and reinvent itself, introducing a rich and high-quality range of tourism experiences that encompass wine tourism, nature, cultural heritage, art, literature, architecture, and gastronomy, which are all available year-round across Portugal.

Sustainability and authenticity are also at the forefront of Portugal’s tourism plan, which is committed to funding tourism investment projects, supporting and prioritising investments in technology, infrastructures, and human resources. Portugal is dedicated to promoting tourism to the interior regions of the country, with the goal to achieving year-round tourism across the entire territory, enhancing the quality of life for locals, attracting people to the region, and revitalising kpthe places, traditions, history, and local culture.

Visit Portugal extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their stand at WTM 2023, where guests can explore the myriad offerings of Portugal and engage with representatives from a diverse and dynamic tourism industry.

Visit Portugal looks forward to welcoming visitors at Visit Portugal stand N4-200.

For more information, please visit: www.visitportugal.com