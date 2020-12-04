Virgin Atlantic to wave farewell to Boeing 747

Virgin Atlantic is opening the cabin doors to its last Boeing 747 for the final time, in what is set to be the hottest ticket in town for aviation enthusiasts.

For one day only, the public will be able to purchase tickets for the ultimate 747 experience, including the opportunity to dine on-board, safely, in Upper Class.

As the airline’s fleet of jumbos are retired to make way for a younger, more sustainable fleet of A350-1000s and B787-9s, Virgin Atlantic is allowing fans one final fix inside the Queen of the Skies.

Hosted at the airline’s Heathrow hangar on December 12th, visitors will experience a full aircraft tour, where they can delve below deck to explore areas of the plane the public rarely see, as well as a enjoy a sumptuous three course on-board meal.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Trussell Trust.

Virgin Atlantic pilots, cabin crew and engineers who have worked on the 747 will be present to provide first-hand accounts and anecdotes on what life was like on-board the famous jumbo jet.

In what is set to be the gift of a lifetime for plane buffs, guests will enjoy a three-hour all-encompassing 747 experience, where they will sip champagne and savour a luxurious, three course a-la-carte meal.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and to allow for social distancing, only a limited number of tickets are available for purchase.

These will be allocated on a first come first serve basis – here – from Monday at 09:00.

Each ticket is priced at £50 with all donations going to the Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust support a network of food banks and provide emergency food and support and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “The much-loved Boeing 747 has played an important role in Virgin Atlantic’s story.

“It carried our first passengers to New York 36 years ago on our inaugural flight and over the years has transported countless millions of holiday-makers and business travellers safely around the world.

“As we close this chapter and continue the transformation towards a cleaner, greener fleet, what better tribute than to showcase the Queen of the Skies one last time.”