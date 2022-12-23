Virgin Atlantic launches winter sale

Looking to start the new year on a high? Look no further than the Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays Winter Sale. Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays are offering fantastic deals this winter with offers across the network, including top USA destinations New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando as well as the Caribbean. The deals are perfect for those looking to start the new year as they mean to go on with exciting experiences or relaxing on a well-deserved break.

The incredible savings are available across all Virgin Atlantic cabins with over £50 off Economy Light, Classic, Delight, and Premium as well as huge savings of up to £200 on Upper Class fares. Virgin Atlantic offers are available until 31 January 2023 for travel on select dates throughout 2023. Those enjoying savings off Virgin Atlantic Holidays Flight + Hotel offers can also book up until 31 January 2023. Savings apply to the total cost of the holiday, excluding taxes, APD, surcharges and other compulsory charges which may apply at the time of booking (full T&Cs below).

There’s a host to choose from, but top lead-in package holiday and Flight + Hotel fares include the below:

7 nights in Orlando from £675pp

7 nights in Orlando with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow to Orlando, room only accommodation at Delta Hotels by Marriott Orlando Celebration. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a standard room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure in May 2023. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. To book: http://www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859

3 nights in New York from £569pp

3 nights in New York with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow to JFK, room only accommodation at OYO Times Square. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a standard room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure in January 2023. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. To book: http://www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859

7 nights in Caribbean from £749pp

7 nights in St Lucia with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow to St Lucia with room only accommodation at Bay Gardens Inn. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a Vhols Exclusive Special Offer room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure in November 2023. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. To book: http://www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859

7 nights in Maldives from £2079pp

7 nights in Maldives with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow to Maldives, All Inclusive accommodation at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a standard room with garden view and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure in November 2023. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. To book: http://www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859