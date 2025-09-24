Viking strengthens cultural travel offerings in Vietnam and Cambodia with launch of Viking Tonle

Viking has expanded its Southeast Asia fleet with the introduction of the Viking Tonle, a purpose-built river ship that will operate exclusively on the Mekong River. Designed for the 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary through Vietnam and Cambodia, the vessel accommodates 80 guests in 40 staterooms and reflects Viking’s signature Scandinavian design, with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, open-air verandas, and light-filled interiors. Guests will also enjoy onboard amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center, and Sky Bar.

Joining its sister ship, the Viking Saigon, the Viking Tonle highlights the company’s commitment to offering culturally immersive journeys for travelers seeking meaningful experiences. Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen emphasized the cultural appeal of the region, noting that the ship expands opportunities for travelers to explore Vietnam and Cambodia’s history and traditions. The launch also underscores Viking’s broader expansion strategy, with an orderbook that includes 25 additional river vessels by 2028 and 10 more ocean ships by 2031, positioning the company to operate 112 river ships and 23 ocean and expedition vessels within the next decade.

The introduction of the Viking Tonle on the Mekong River comes as Viking continues to expand and innovate across its global fleet. While the Tonle deepens the company’s presence in Southeast Asia with immersive cultural journeys through Vietnam and Cambodia, Viking is also looking ahead to a new era of sustainable cruising with the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, set to debut in 2026, and its sister vessel Viking Astrea, scheduled for 2027. Together, these initiatives underscore Viking’s commitment to both enriching regional travel experiences and leading the way in environmentally responsible ship design worldwide.