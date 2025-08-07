Viking Opens Bookings for 2027–2028 Ocean and Expedition Voyages

Viking® (www.viking.com) announced that its 2027–2028 ocean and expedition voyages are now open for booking. With destination-focused journeys on all seven continents, additional departures are now available across Viking’s award-winning ocean and expedition fleet, including the company’s most popular itineraries. The new sailing dates include voyages on Viking’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Lyra®, which is scheduled to join the fleet in 2028 and will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia. As part of the announcement, Viking also unveiled a new expedition itinerary, Into the Antarctic Circle, which will offer travellers the rare opportunity to cross the 66°33′ line of latitude, which marks the Antarctic Circle, while exploring the “White Continent” – an honoured milestone among polar explorers.

“Our guests are curious travellers who like to connect with the destinations they visit in a meaningful way,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “We have always crafted journeys that are designed to bring our guests closer to history, culture and nature in each destination—and we are pleased to offer an even wider selection of itineraries and departure dates in the years to come.”

With a fleet of small, all-veranda sister ships designed specifically for ocean voyages and state-of-the-art Polar Class expedition ships, Viking offers more than 100 itineraries across all five oceans and on all seven continents. The 2027–2028 deployment expands the company’s offerings on its most popular and new voyages, including:

NEW for 2027 Into the Antarctic Circle (15 days; Buenos Aires – Ushuaia) – Enter the pristine world of the “White Continent” and sail across the 66°33′ line of latitude into the Antarctic Circle. Venture into this untouched polar region that teems with remarkable wildlife and is visited by only a rare few. Navigate narrow channels by Zodiac, kayak ice-laden waters and participate in meaningful science with resident experts from partner organisations such as the University of Cambridge’s Scott Polar Research Institute and UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and J. Craig Venter Institute. A voyage of discoveries and sheer wonder awaits on this extended itinerary that goes beyond mere sightseeing.

South America & the Chilean Fjords (18 days; Buenos Aires – Santiago) – Soak in the eclectic mix of Latin and European influences in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, the birthplace of tango. Visit Port Stanley, home to more than one million penguins, and explore the scenic surroundings of Ushuaia, the city at the “End of the World.” Sail through the Strait of Magellan, passing rugged mountain peaks and blue-tinted icebergs and experience Chile’s vibrant capital city, Santiago.

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm – Bergen) – Sail the clear waters of Scandinavia and the Baltic on this 15-day voyage. Delve deeper with overnight stays in the refined capital of Stockholm, the culturally rich city of Oslo and the picturesque coastal city of Bergen. Discover the charming historic centre of Tallinn and marvel at the Gothic brick cathedrals in Gdańsk. Immerse yourself in Norwegian culture in Stavanger and Eidfjord and view breathtaking scenery from your ship as she glides through majestic fjords in the legendary homelands of the Vikings.

Australia & New Zealand (15 days; Sydney – Auckland) – Gain a deep understanding of the native and European influences that shape Australia and New Zealand. Admire the Victorian treasures of Dunedin, the fragrant English gardens of Christchurch and the art deco glories of Napier. Enjoy the sounds of the didgeridoo from Indigenous Australians and watch the captivating dances of the Māori. With Viking, every moment is designed to immerse you in the rich heritage of these southern lands.

British Isles Explorer (15 days; Bergen—London) – Journey through the storied landscapes of the British Isles and explore Norway’s charming city of Bergen. Discover the legendary Highlands and Western Isles of Scotland and its capital, Edinburgh. Visit the Shetland and Orkney Islands and contrast modern Belfast with traditional Dublin. Experience Welsh culture in Snowdonia. In England, visit Liverpool, home of the legendary Beatles and the “World Capital of Pop,” see historic Dover and its dramatic white chalk cliffs and overnight in Greenwich, a borough of London and home to several iconic maritime institutions.

Great Lakes Collection (15 days; Toronto – Duluth) – Join Viking for a unique voyage across the historic waterways of all five of the majestic Great Lakes. Sail scenic shorelines, explore storied cities and admire the awesome power of the thundering Niagara Falls. Navigate the granite islands and sheltered inlets of Georgian Bay and traverse the famous Soo Locks. Study the aquatic ecosystems of the lakes as you journey and venture into the dense boreal forests that line the shores of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

Far Eastern Horizons (15 days; Hong Kong – Tokyo) – Unravel the mysteries of one of the most captivating corners of Asia. Browse the lively stalls at Hong Kong’s renowned Stanley Market. Gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan through the perspective of a local guide. In Japan, hear firsthand accounts from residents of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Uncover the vibrant contrasts of Shimizu and Tokyo with insights from those who live there. With overnight stays in four ports, you will have the time to explore each destination in greater depth.

Into the Northwest Passage (13 days; roundtrip Nuuk) – Discover the rugged landscapes and awe-inspiring nature of the Arctic Circle. Immerse yourself in Inuit customs and traditions while exploring towns dotted with colourful wooden houses. See the towering peaks of Greenland and the blue-tinged glaciers of the Canadian High Arctic, as you kayak pristine fjords, or partake in a Zodiac shore landing. Join Viking on a once-in-lifetime voyage to remote territories and stunning natural wonders.

Alaska & the Inside Passage (11 days; Vancouver – Seward) – Immerse yourself in Tlingit culture and experience the outpost atmosphere that prevails in charming, mountain-ringed seaside towns. Sail a pristine wilderness of misty fjords, lush forests and gleaming walls of ice, pan for gold like prospectors of old and hear tales of a region where a Wild West spirit still feels very much alive.

Classic Panama Canal Passage (11 days; Ft. Lauderdale – Panama City) – Immerse yourself in nature and discover the colonial gems of Central America. Set sail and relax in the serene surroundings of Cozumel on the east coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Discover the ancient Mayan civilisation in Belize and explore the lush rainforests of Costa Rica. Embark on a crossing of Panama’s famed canal, an engineering marvel, and witness centuries-old tribal life as you experience the traditions of the Emberá people.

Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days; Venice – Athens) – Ten days. Nine magnificent destinations. One epic journey. Sail the Adriatic and Aegean, taking in all the riches of this fabled region. On an exploration bookended by iconic Venice and Athens, discover the ancient ruins of Olympia and the Acropolis. Explore the medieval warrens of Zadar and Dubrovnik and admire the famed whitewashed villages of Santorini. Delight in the beauty of Corfu and be captivated by Koper, the gateway to picturesque Slovenia.

Iceland’s Natural Beauty (8 days; roundtrip Reykjavik) – Discover Iceland’s majestic shores as you explore this northern isle’s coastal towns. Encounter unparalleled natural beauty and see cascading waterfalls amid pristine fjords. Discover Viking heritage as you follow in the footsteps of intrepid Norse explorer Leif Eriksson, widely regarded as the first European to set foot in North America. Or observe the remarkable diversity of wildlife, from puffins and Arctic foxes to seals and whales. Join us for a truly immersive experience that brings you closer to nature and all her splendour.

Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days; Barcelona – Rome) – France’s famed southern coast and Italy’s Renaissance treasures take centre stage on this eight-day Mediterranean sojourn. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture and history during overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany. In the South of France, call on historic Montpellier and picturesque Marseille and visit Monte Carlo, Monaco’s glamorous city by the sea.

Viking’s Award-Winning Fleet

Viking was recently named Best Boutique Ocean Cruise Line at the Telegraph Travel Awards 2025 – as voted for by Telegraph readers. Viking was also named Best River Cruise Operator and Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Operator at the prestigious Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards 2024. Additionally, Cruise Critic UK honoured Viking with eight awards across the Luxury Ocean, River and Expedition categories in the 2024 UK Best in Cruise Awards.

One Viking

Designed for curious travellers, Viking’s river, ocean and expedition voyages bring guests to the heart of enriching destinations on all seven continents. From Europe’s iconic waterways and the storied shores of the Mediterranean to the Canadian High Arctic and Antarctica, the Viking experience is singular. To learn more, visit https://www.vikingcruises.co.uk/mlp/one-viking.html.

Booking Details

To make a booking or for more information call 0800 458 69 00 or go to www.viking.com