Vietravel Airlines Honored as Asia’s Leading Leisure Airline for Travel Experience

Vietravel Airlines was honored as Asia’s Leading Leisure Airline 2023 for Travel Experience at the World Travel Awards 2023 (WTA 2023) Gala Ceremony held in Vietnam. As the first touring airline in Vietnam, Vietravel Airlines was born with the mission of “Connecting”: connecting people with people, connecting people with destinations, connecting cultures, and connecting Vietnam with the world.

For more than 2.5 years of flying into Vietnam’s horizon and the world, Vietravel Airlines has conquered multiple national tourist cities with passengers: Da Nang, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Phu Quoc from 02 central cities of the country: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. For the international route network, Vietravel Airlines has successfully operated regular flights from Hanoi / Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok (Thailand), Nha Trang - Macau, a series of charter flights from Nha Trang to Daegu (Korea), Hanoi - Sanya (China).

In addition to providing passengers with enjoyable experiences on flights, such as having an inflight storyteller who shares information about the next destination, offering water and snacks with local tastes, and entertaining with a travel magazine published by Vietravel Holiday, Vietravel Airlines also collaborates with the Department of Tourism in various regions of the country. The aim is to extend our mission of connecting and enhancing the attractions of each region and to create a comprehensive image of the country’s tourism.

Mr. Vu Duc Bien, the General Director of Vietravel Airlines, said: “We are proud to receive the award for Asia’s Leading Leisure Airline for Travel Experience 2023 at the World Travel Awards Gala Night for the second year in a row. This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of Vietravel Airlines - The first touring airline in Vietnam that strives to connect people, places, and cultures. We hope this shall become a great motivation for us to continue improving our flight products and services with experiential features. We are grateful for your trust and love for choosing to fly with us.”