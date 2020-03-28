Vietnam Airlines to further cut domestic services

Vietnam Airlines has confirmed it will continue to reduce the frequency of domestic flights.

The move is designed to further enhance preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam has been among the most proactive destinations in tackling the outbreak, with less than 200 recorded cases of coronavirus to date.

Until April 15th, Vietnam Airlines will operate one return flight per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; and between Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

All other routes are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Flight schedule during this period will be monitored and adjusted flexibly according to the operational situation, the carrier said.

The flight crew on all flights - consisting of pilots, flight attendants and technical staff - will be equipped with protective gear, including suits, gloves, face masks and glasses.

The airline will also conduct the SARS-CoV-2 test for all of its pilots and flight attendants.

