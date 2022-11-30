Vattanac Golf Resort offers world-class golf in up-and-coming Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Vattanac Golf Resort is a luxurious, award-winning golf resort in the bustling, contemporary, and exciting city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Boasting 36-holes of Championship Golf designed by Sir Nick Faldo and managed by Troon, it is widely recognized as the best in the country, yet only a short, 35-minute drive from the Phnom Penh city centre.

This premier golf resort has earned recognition by being awarded the Bronze Award for Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific in 2022 ranking Vattanac Golf Resort as the number 3 golf resort in all of Asia Pacific. The prestigious and sought-after awards recognize and honour the best in the Asia Pacific Golf Industry and are widely regarded as the “Oscars” of the Global Golf Club Industry.

In addition, the West Course at Vattanac Golf Resort was voted as Cambodia’s Number One Golf Course at the 2022 World Golf Awards, the second consecutive year the West Course has received this accolade, and the third year one of Vattanac Golf Resort’s courses was recognized as Number One with Vattanac Golf Resort’s East Course receiving this recognition in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vattanac Group Executive Director, Neak Oknha Vattanac Sam Ang said “The recognition as 3rd ranked Golf Resort in Asia Pacific is confirmation of the incredibly bright future of Vattanac Golf Resort and Vattanacville. Alongside luxury hospitality products in Phnom Penh such as Rosewood Phnom Penh and Hôtel KVL, this award supports to showcase Cambodia as a high-quality hospitality destination and as a must-visit for the golf traveler seeking a high-end, endearing golf experience.”

DJ Flanders, Senior Vice President of Troon International added “This recognition is indicative of the commitment to excellence our Ownership and Associates have at Vattanac Golf Resort. I am confident that Vattanac Golf Resort will continue to be recognized as a premiere golf destination within Asia and Troon could not be prouder to be in partnership with Vattanac Golf Resort.”

“This is yet another celebratory milestone for Vattanac Golf Resort and recognizes the hard work and dedication of all of our people at all levels. From Associates and Management Teams, who deliver attentive and personalized experiences, Troon Golf for the backing, systems, and support, and to our Ownership whose vision for Vattanac Golf Resort is nothing short of mind blowing. It is incredibly rewarding to see these collaborative efforts recognized by our peers in the golf industry” said Chris Geraghty, General Manager of Vattanac Golf Resort.

Only a short, 35-minute drive from the Phnom Penh city center, two contrasting, world-class championship golf courses by Sir Nick Faldo of Faldo. The staff at this exclusive golf course invites you to play golf in Cambodia around famous cultural expressions in breathtaking surroundings.

Both the East and West Course of the Vattanac Golf Resort provide a spectacular setting around famous cultural expressions that include scale models of Khmer historical architectural sites, such as UNESCO Heritage Site Angkor Wat, Preah Vihear, Terrace of the Elephants, and Bayon.

The East Course is a strategic golf course that utilizes dramatic water features, creative bunkering, and various forms of native fauna to challenge golfers of all levels.

The West Course has distinctive differences from the East Course, including narrower and more undulating fairways, a variety of unique water features, and testing Paspalum greens.

The night golf venue “Dragon Turn” with unique and significant character has been named by the lake’s shape that sits in the middle of three holes of this exciting 9-hole floodlit course. “Dragon Turn was voted as “The World’s Best 9 Hole Golf Course” in 2021.

Some of the unique features that the club provides include its standard GPS-equipped Golf Carts. Guests can also relax during their round of golf with a lovely meal or a refreshing drink while basking in the surroundings in one of their 7 teahouses across East and West courses.

To find more information: www.vattanacgolfresort.com