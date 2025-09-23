Uzbekistan Airways Orders up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways announced today the single largest order in the airline’s history as the flag carrier plans to acquire up to 22 787 Dreamliners. Uzbekistan Airways’ purchase of 14 787-9 airplanes, with options for eight more of the ultra-efficient jets, will modernize its Boeing widebody fleet while supporting nearly 35,000 U.S. jobs.

Republic of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev joined leaders from Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways to commemorate this firm order on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Boeing and the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to explore opportunities to further expand the country’s aviation ecosystem.

“The Boeing 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be the cornerstone of our long-haul operations,” said Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Khudaikulov. “With this new contract, we are further strengthening both our airline’s and our nation’s position as a leading aviation hub in Central Asia, while providing our passengers with greater global connectivity. This step reaffirms our ambitions and strategic commitment to sustainable growth.”

The first 787 operator in Central Asia, Uzbekistan Airways leverages its fleet of 787-8 airplanes to connect markets in Europe, Asia and the U.S., including a direct flight to New York City. With increased capacity and extended range, the 787-9 will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand international routes to the U.S. and other long-haul destinations as demand for international travel continues to rise.

“We value our nearly 30-year partnership with Uzbekistan Airways and will continue to support their growth strategy as they further connect the region and world,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “With its fuel efficiency and operational flexibility, the 787 Dreamliner will help Uzbekistan Airways expand into new markets, connecting more travelers to their rich culture.”

The 787 Dreamliner family, recognized for its fuel efficiency, versatility and passenger comfort, enables airlines like Uzbekistan Airways to open new routes and serve more destinations. The 787’s advanced aerodynamics, composite materials and innovative systems reduce fuel use by 25% compared to airplanes they replace.

