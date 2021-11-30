Uniworld offers guests Nights Out in European hotspots

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced a range of new ‘Nights Out’ evening experiences for 2022 throughout Europe.

The five excursions are private offerings solely for Uniworld guests, showcasing the best of some top cities after dark.

These experiences will be implemented into Uniworld’s all-inclusive itineraries, and were especially co-curated by the Uniworld team and the brand’s extensive local connections on the ground.

For 2023, ‘Nights Out’ excursions will be included on all of Uniworld’s European cruises.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first five immersive ‘Nights Out’ evening experiences, that really dive into the culture, history and traditions of some of the most incredible European cities,” said Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.

“After receiving wonderful guest feedback from our night time excursions in Venice and Vienna, we built out an introductory portfolio to explore these fascinating cities in a unique and romantic way.

“Our guests really helped us to bring this collection to life and we’re looking forward to expanding it even further in 2023 and beyond.”

Trips on offer include the highlights of Venice, Amsterdam, Vienna and Basel.