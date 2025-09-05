United Resumes Flights to Tel Aviv, Israel from Chicago and Washington D.C.

United today announced plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv, Israel from Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles international airports. This marks the first time United has operated these flights since 2023. United offers more flights to Tel Aviv than any other U.S. airline and will be the only airline operating flights between Tel Aviv and both Chicago and Washington D.C. Flights from Chicago begin Nov. 1 and will operate four times per week, and flights from Washington D.C. begin Nov. 2 and will operate three times per week.

“The resumption of these flights underscores United’s longstanding commitment to Tel Aviv,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

United currently offers twice daily flights between Tel Aviv and Newark/New York, and has flown more to Tel Aviv this year than any other U.S. airline. United’s service to Tel Aviv always follows a detailed assessment of operational, safety, and security considerations in the region.

For more information about United’s route network and to buy tickets for these new flights, visit United.com.