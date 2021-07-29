United boosts London flights as restrictions loosen

With the announcement of England reopening to fully vaccinated travellers from the United States beginning on August 2nd, United Airlines is making it easier for business and leisure customers to jet across the pond with the addition of flights to London.

In August, United will have six daily flights between the United States and London, including a second daily flight from Washington, D.C. and increasing service from Houston to daily.

United said it also looks forward to resuming additional London service in the coming months as well as launching new non-stop service between Boston and London.

Customers traveling to England must be fully vaccinated in the United States with vaccines that have been approved by the FDA and must take a test before departure as well as a PCR test within the first two days of arrival.

Passengers vaccinated in the United States will also need to complete a passenger locator form prior to traveling to England and provide proof of United States residency.

United is the only United States-based airline to offer its own one-stop-shop where customers can conveniently get “travel-ready” by uploading and storing their Covid-19 test results and vaccination records directly through the website.

“The announcement is yet another major milestone in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic with the opening of one of the most important markets from the United States,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United.

“United has demonstrated that we can operate flights between the United States and England safely and we are eager to help rebuild these economies by facilitating business and leisure travel.”