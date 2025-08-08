United Airlines: How a fresh perspective is reshaping loyalty

As the aviation industry prepares to gather in Lisbon for World Aviation Festival 2025, United Airlines is bringing a bold new take on loyalty to the stage. Mike Petrella, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at United Airlines, will speak in the session “Traveller-First Loyalty: Creating meaningful end-to-end journeys”, part of the festival’s loyalty track. The event runs from 7-9 October 2025 at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), bringing together over 6,000 global executives, 600 speakers, and 400 exhibitors.

In a recent interview for WAF’s On-Demand series, Petrella shared how his AdTech background is helping United rethink the traveller journey from the ground up. “I’m not an airline guy,” he said. “So I started with a blank sheet of paper. For me, loyalty isn’t just about the flight; it’s about the emotion, the utility, and the feeling of being part of MileagePlus.”

Petrella’s approach focuses on personalisation across the entire journey; from inspiration and planning to the return home. “We’re trying to understand what we can do to make the trip more immersive, more personal. Your trip, not just a random passenger’s,” he explained.

One of the most compelling shifts is United’s move to integrate loyalty into day-to-day life, not just travel. “People are people whether they’re on a trip or not,” Petrella said. “Can you earn miles for a spin class? Use miles for concert tickets? We’re exploring partnerships that reflect how people actually live - grocery delivery, rideshare, wellness. It’s about creating value beyond the airport.”

With personalisation comes complexity. Petrella is clear about the need to balance relevance with restraint. “We didn’t want to make the airplane look like Times Square,” he said. “It’s about native experiences - offers that feel like part of the booking path, not random ads. And sometimes, the right move is no message at all.”

United’s strategy is powered by privacy-safe data collaboration, with a strong emphasis on trust. “We’re fully compliant with global regulations and proactive about protecting customer data,” Petrella said. “Trust is paramount. We collaborate internally and externally in clean rooms, always with integrity.”

Looking ahead to the Lisbon event, Petrella is eager to learn from peers across the industry. “There are brilliant minds in this space. I’m excited to build partnerships, hear new ideas, and bring fresh thinking back to United and MileagePlus.”

This year’s World Aviation Festival will feature sixteen content tracks, including topics like AI, digital transformation, airline retail, and sustainability. The loyalty track will spotlight how airlines are evolving their programmes to meet changing consumer expectations.