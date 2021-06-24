Unique Vacations bolsters UK senior leadership team

Unique Vacations has realigned its senior leadership teams in the UK ahead of the restart of international travel.

The company is the worldwide representative of Sandals and Beaches Resorts and Unique Caribbean Holidays, Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator.

As part of the plans, Stuart Hawke has been promoted to director of finance from his previous position of head of finance.

At the same time, brand stalwart and head of operations, Emma Brewer, who shaped the Unique Caribbean Holidays operational response during the pandemic, has been promoted to director of operations.

Current head of marketing, UK and Europe, Jenny Sowerby has been promoted to director of marketing, UK and Europe, while group financial controller, Dhavish Puddoo, has been promoted to head of finance to support Hawke.

The quartet will support current directors including Simon Foster (deputy managing director), Dominik Riber (managing director, Europe) and Leah Marshall (director of sales).

“To be best placed to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in a very fluid marketplace, it is essential to have a highly dynamic and close-knit team in place, who demonstrate passion and commitment.

“Supported by a highly-capable management team, this world-class core leadership structure will embrace the challenge of leading both businesses and their customers to an even brighter future,” said Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Vacations.