Umana Bali Welcomes Golden Week with Culinary, Cultural and Wellness Experiences

From Chinese-inspired dining and cultural showcases to a Brew Me Tea collaboration, Umana Bali celebrates Golden Week with experiences crafted for reunion and renewal.

This October, Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, invites guests to celebrate Golden Week with a curated program of stays, dining, and wellness rituals on the limestone cliffs of Ungasan. From 1 to 8 October, the clifftop resort honors the season of reunion with experiences designed for connection and celebration.

At the heart of the celebration is the Golden Week Getaway, offering stays of two nights or more with up to 15% savings and a daily resort credit of IDR 1,500,000. Each villa features a private pool and panoramic ocean views, creating a sanctuary for rest and reconnection.

Culinary Journeys

Golden Week flavors come alive across Umana Bali’s dining destinations. At Commune, mornings begin with a dedicated Chinese breakfast station, while afternoons offer a Chinese-inspired Afternoon Tea at Commune and Pad Pool Bar. Uma Beach House presents its seasonal highlight of dry-aged charsiu pork ribs, flame-grilled with Chinese spices.

Special evenings bring added moments to celebrate. On 4 October, Commune hosts a Family-Style Dinner with live music, showcasing handcrafted dim sum, wok-fried lobster, and chargrilled specialties. The following night, 5 October, guests can embark on a Taste of Bali culinary journey, presented in a refined rijsttafel style with regional dishes and accompanied by a traditional Balinese dance performance.

Wellness & Enriching Moments

In collaboration with Brew Me Tea, Lohma Spa introduces refreshing white tea infusions as part of Golden Week wellness. At the spa, the 120-minute Lohma Escape Ritual offers deep restoration through a signature massage, with all treatments accompanied by a complimentary Brew Me Tea white tea. Guests can also enjoy 15% savings on private sound healing sessions and the invigorating Saunagus steam ritual, each designed to restore balance and clarity.

Younger guests can explore creativity through wooden egg painting at the Kids Club. Each evening, thoughtful turndown treats of red bean mochi and mooncakes symbolize prosperity and reunion, marking Golden Week traditions sweetly and memorably.

Tea Affair with Brew Me Tea

This October, Umana Bali continues its collaboration with Brew Me Tea through a selection of tea-infused cocktails and mocktails, designed to highlight Bali’s natural abundance and introduce creative new beverage experiences to guests. The partnership reflects Umana Bali’s commitment to celebrating local provenance while offering refreshing ways to connect culture and craft.

“Golden Week is a season to pause and reconnect with family and traditions,” said Nicolas Kassab, general manager of Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “At Umana Bali, we are proud to bring this spirit to life through experiences that blend culture, cuisine, and wellness, creating moments that linger long after the celebration ends.”

Golden Week at Umana Bali invites guests to celebrate connection through culture, cuisine and wellness, creating moments that will be remembered long after the stay.

For more information or to make a reservation, please check our Golden Week booklet here or contact +62 361 300700 or email [email protected]