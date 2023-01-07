UK Civil Aviation Authority Proposes Simplified Guidance for Airspace Changes

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has proposed to simplify the guidance for airspace change to help improve the process for airports, air navigation services and those affected by airspace change.

Known as CAP1616, the regulator’s new proposals will make its guidance easier to understand and make the requirements of the stages, steps and gateways to request an airspace change clearer.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority also wants to make the process more proportionate and tailored to each proposal put forward.

First published in 2018, the regulator committed to review the CAP1616 process three years after its implementation.

Jon Round, Head of Airspace, Air Traffic Management and Aerodromes, said:

“Airspace change affects so many of us, and as an organisation we strive to keep learning and improving. Our proposals will go some way to making sure the airspace change process is easier to understand and that the requirements at each step are much clearer.

“The engagement we have undertaken so far has been invaluable in understanding how the airspace change process can be improved, both for change sponsors and those affected by airspace change.

“This gives us the opportunity to reflect on feedback and make further improvements to the guidance.”

This review gives the Civil Aviation Authority the opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned following the implementation of CAP1616 and make further improvements to the airspace change process.

The improvements have been proposed following engagement with industry. The UK Civil Aviation Authority is now seeking views on its consultation on what the updated airspace change guidance will look like.