Turismo de Portugal launches hygiene certification programme

Turismo de Portugal has launched a ‘Clean & Safe’ certification programme to rebuild trust in the sector.

The new scheme is open to tourism enterprises, tourist entertainment companies and travel agencies as they prepare to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The stamp of approval will aim to distinguish tourist activities which are compliant with hygiene and cleaning requirements for the prevention and control of Covid-19 and other possible infections.

This validation is free and optional and is valid for one year.

It requires the implementation of an internal protocol for companies that, according to the recommendations of the Directorate-General for Health, ensure the necessary hygiene measures are in place to avoid risks of contagion.

The stamp can be obtained online.

Turismo de Portugal, in coordination with the competent entities, will carry out random audits to adhering establishments.