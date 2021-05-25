TUI scraps trips to amber countries until late June

TUI Group has cancelled trips to a number of red and amber list destinations out of the UK until late next month.

The holiday giant will no longer be offering departures to Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Turkey, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, Tunisia and Bulgaria until at least June 27th.

A statement explained: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.

“We are constantly reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the government updates every three weeks, with the next update due in early June.”

TUI said all customers impacted by the latest cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund, or to change to a later date or alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding at this time,” the statement concluded.