TUI Group Appoints New CIO to Lead Digital Transformation Efforts

Digital transformation continues to be a top priority for TUI Group. Due to this special importance, CEO Sebastian Ebel had already assumed overall responsibility for IT on the Executive Board as of 1 October 2022.

As of 1 January 2023, the vacant CIO position at Group level will be filled by Pieter Jordaan – with a direct reporting line to Sebastian Ebel. As Chief Information Officer (CIO), Pieter Jordaan will lead the IT Leadership Team and be responsible for the implementation of the strategic priorities in IT: the expansion of dynamic production, new products like Accommodation Only and Flight Only, the expansion of the TUI App, as well as the further roll-out of TRIPS in the Western Region.

As a South African native, Pieter has worked successfully for TUI for more than eight years. In the past three years, he has led the technological development and harmonisation of numerous Group platforms as Group Chief Technology Officer. In addition, he modernised the IT infrastructure of the company and was responsible for the successful implementation of its cloud strategy. Prior to TUI, he worked for several IT consultancies in the UK.

“I am delighted that Pieter Jordaan joins us as CIO from our TUI IT leadership team. He will drive the close integration with TUI’s operational areas to enable a fast and efficient implementation of our ambitious digitalisation strategy,” says Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group.