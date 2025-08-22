Türkiye’s Karahantepe Reveals the Neolithic Age’s Greatest Discovery

Archaeologists at Karahantepe, one of the world’s oldest Neolithic sites, have uncovered the earliest known three-dimensional mythological depiction, hailed as the discovery of the century.

Dating back 12,000 years, Karahantepe continues to shed light on prehistoric societies. The latest discovery offers unprecedented insight: a group of artefacts deliberately arranged to form the world’s first three-dimensional narrative.

The Discovery

Excavations revealed a sealed compartment filled with red sterile soil, where archaeologists uncovered stone vessels and plates stacked neatly, alongside small carved animal figurines, stone batons, beads, and animal bones including wolf jaws, leopard, vulture, and fox remains. The vessels were decorated with geometric patterns, animal motifs, and stylised human figures.

Among the most remarkable finds was a bottomless vessel containing three miniature animal figurines, a fox, a vulture, and a wild boar each positioned with its head placed into a stone ring. A stone lid covered the vessel, preserving this unique composition. While these species are often depicted in Neolithic iconography, they are typically found as large-scale engravings or reliefs on pillars, benches, or free-standing sculptures. Small figurines are rare, and in situ discoveries of this kind are virtually unheard of.

What distinguishes this find as a narrative is its careful arrangement. Both the order of the figurines within the vessel and the vessel’s placement inside a larger one represent a deliberate, symbolic composition creating the first known three-dimensional storytelling scene of the Neolithic era.

Historical Significance

Previous discoveries in the Şanlıurfa region primarily consisted of two-dimensional depictions, often carved independently onto immovable artefacts. This new find marks a turning point, showing how prehistoric communities used spatial arrangement to convey collective memory, myth, and meaning.

Archaeologists note that while Taş Tepeler settlements have revealed symbolic and stylised art before, this is the first time a group of three-dimensional objects has been deliberately composed to tell a story. This breakthrough provides invaluable evidence of how early societies developed complex symbolic systems.

Karahantepe within Taş Tepeler

Karahantepe is one of 12 sites within the Taş Tepeler (“Stone Hills”) region, the cradle of the world’s earliest settled communities. As part of Türkiye’s ‘Legacy to the Future Project’, the area continues to produce discoveries that redefine our understanding of human history.

In 2024, Göbeklitepe alone welcomed over 709,000 visitors, many of whom also travelled to Karahantepe to witness these remarkable remains. Today, the latest finds from Karahantepe are featured in the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition at the Presidential Complex Exhibition Hall in Ankara, alongside other significant unearthed and repatriated artefacts. The exhibition underscores Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating its archaeological heritage.