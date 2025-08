Türkiye Sees Continued Rise in Irish Visitors in First Half of 2025

Türkiye, the world’s 4th biggest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its tourism performance results for the first six months of 2025 at a press conference in İstanbul. The data shows sustainable growth across key metrics, with notable resilience and spending power among visitors.

Türkiye hosted 4 million visitors between January and June 2025 – a 1% increase compared to the same period last year

Tourism revenues rose to US $25.8 billion (€22.7 billion) - up 6% year-on-year

International visitor spending rose 8% year on year to US $109 (€93) per night/person, while their average stay length was 10.0 nights – a mere 0.9% lower than last year

Türkiye welcomed 98,131 visitors from Ireland between January and June 2025 — up 1% compared to the first six months of 2024

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, said: “Despite many geopolitical challenges that have happened in the first half of the year, Türkiye continued its sustainable growth in the tourism industry. Our strategic focus on diversifying our destinations, products, and source markets is proving effective. In this difficult environment, we have continued to see growth in key metrics, particularly in our revenue. Looking ahead to the next six months, we are confident that we will meet our year-end target of $64 billion (€53.6 billion) in tourism revenues.”

Alongside growth from Ireland, the top three source markets for Türkiye in the first half of 2025 were the Russian Federation (2.61 million visitors), Germany (2.42 million), and the United Kingdom (1.75 million). Türkiye also experienced double-digit growth in visitors from the Americas, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific countries.