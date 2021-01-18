trivago acquires weekend.com of Germany

trivago has acquired weekengo and weekend.com, a start-up focused on finding travellers inspirational getaway packages.

The company is based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Under the terms of the deal, trivago acquired 100 per cent of the shares in weekengo GmbH.

The acquisition supports a shared mission to bring travellers inspirational content, helping turn travel intent into exciting getaways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combination will allow trivago to apply its marketing and product expertise to the weekend.com brand while leveraging synergies with existing products.

“As we focus on building out our offerings to not only provide travellers with great deals on accommodations, but also great ideas and inspiration to help them experience the world, partnering with weekend.com was a no-brainer,” said Axel Hefer, chief executive of trivago.

“weekend.com has created terrific content which is reflected in their high customer satisfaction.

“We are looking forward to working with the incredibly talented team and grow this together.”

No financial details of the deal were released.